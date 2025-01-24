Premios Razzie: estas son las películas que más «les dieron palo» en el 2024

Los Premios Razzie: el listado de las peores películas del 2024
Ayer, se oficializaron las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar, dedicados a las mejores películas del año, pero también, se difundieron las categorías a los Premios Razzie o anti-oscars: las peores películas en taquilla y según los conocedores del arte cinematográfico.
Esta es la lista de categorías y nominados:
Peor película
- «borderlands»
- «joker: folie a deux»
- «madame web»
- «megalopolis»
- «reagan»
Peor actor
- Jack black – «dear santa»
- Zachary levi – «harold and the purple crayon»
- Joaquin phoenix – «joker: folie a deux»
- Dennis quaid – «reagan»
- Jerry seinfeld – «unfrosted»
Peor actriz
- Cate blanchett – «borderlands»
- Lady gaga – «joker: folie a deux»
- Bryce dallas howard – «argylle»
- Dakota johnson – «madame web»
- Jennifer lopez – «atlas»
Peor actor de reparto
- Jack black (voice only) – «borderlands»
- Kevin hart – «borderlands»
- Shia labeouf (in drag) – «megalopolis»
- Tahar rahim – «madame web»
- Jon voight – «megalopolis», «reagan», «shadow land» & «strangers»
Peor actriz de reparto
- Ariana debose – «argylle» & «kraven the hunter»
- Leslie anne down (as margaret thatcher) – «reagan»
- Emma roberts – «madame web»
- Amy schumer – «unfrosted»
- Fka twigs – «the crow»
Peor director
- S.j. clarkson – «madame web»
- Francis ford coppola – «megalopolis»
- Todd phillips – «joker: folie a deux»
- Eli roth – «borderlands»
- Jerry seinfeld – «unfrosted»
Peor combo en pantalla
- Any two obnoxious characters (but especially jack black) – «borderlands»
- Any two unfunny “comedic actors” – «unfrosted»
- The entire cast of «megalopolis»
- Joaquin phoenix & lady gaga – «joker: folie a deux»
- Dennis quaid & penelope ann miller (as “ronnie and nancy”) – «reagan»
Peor precuela, remake, plagio o secuela
- «the crow»
- «joker: folie a deux»
- «kraven the hunter»
- «mufasa: the lion king»
- «rebel moon 2: the scargiver»
Peor guion
- «joker: folie a deux»
- «kraven the hunter»
- «madame web»
- “megalopolis»