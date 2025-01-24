Close Menu
    viernes 24 de enero, 2025
    Premios Razzie: estas son las películas que más «les dieron palo» en el 2024

    Foto cortesía

    Los  Premios Razzie: el listado de las peores películas del 2024

    Ayer, se oficializaron las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar, dedicados a las mejores películas del año, pero también, se difundieron las categorías a los Premios Razzie o anti-oscars: las peores películas en taquilla y según los conocedores del arte cinematográfico.

    Esta es la lista de categorías y nominados:

    Peor película

    • «borderlands»
    • «joker: folie a deux»
    • «madame web»
    • «megalopolis»
    • «reagan»

    Peor actor

    • Jack black –  «dear santa»
    • Zachary levi – «harold and the purple crayon»
    • Joaquin phoenix – «joker: folie a deux»
    • Dennis quaid – «reagan»
    • Jerry seinfeld – «unfrosted»

    Peor actriz

    • Cate blanchett – «borderlands»
    • Lady gaga – «joker: folie a deux»
    • Bryce dallas howard – «argylle»
    • Dakota johnson – «madame web»
    • Jennifer lopez – «atlas»
    Peor actor de reparto

    • Jack black (voice only) – «borderlands»
    • Kevin hart – «borderlands»
    • Shia labeouf (in drag) – «megalopolis»
    • Tahar rahim – «madame web»
    • Jon voight – «megalopolis», «reagan», «shadow land» & «strangers»

    Peor actriz de reparto

    • Ariana debose – «argylle» & «kraven the hunter»
    • Leslie anne down (as margaret thatcher) – «reagan»
    • Emma roberts – «madame web»
    • Amy schumer – «unfrosted»
    • Fka twigs – «the crow»

    Peor director

    • S.j. clarkson – «madame web»
    • Francis ford coppola – «megalopolis»
    • Todd phillips – «joker: folie a deux»
    • Eli roth – «borderlands»
    • Jerry seinfeld – «unfrosted»
    Peor combo en pantalla

    • Any two obnoxious characters (but especially jack black) – «borderlands»
    • Any two unfunny “comedic actors” – «unfrosted»
    • The entire cast of «megalopolis»
    • Joaquin phoenix & lady gaga – «joker: folie a deux»
    • Dennis quaid & penelope ann miller (as “ronnie and nancy”) – «reagan»

    Peor precuela, remake, plagio o secuela

    • «the crow»
    • «joker: folie a deux»
    • «kraven the hunter»
    • «mufasa: the lion king»
    • «rebel moon 2: the scargiver»

    Peor guion

    • «joker: folie a deux»
    • «kraven the hunter»
    • «madame web»
    • “megalopolis»

